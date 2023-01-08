STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A single dad from Staten Island has been detained and faces deportation, Make the Road New York, a nonprofit organization that works with immigrants, said Friday.

Julio Patricio Gomez has been the primary caretaker for his 6-year-old daughter, Aliya, since she was a baby, according to Make the Road New York. She still has wrapped Christmas presents that she’s waiting to give her dad, who’s in a Pennsylvania detention facility.

“I feel sad because I can’t see my dad. We went to Chuck E. Cheese together, we went to soccer together, and we went to Legoland together,” she said in a Make the Road New York press release. “I always wanted to go to Legoland before and he took me. I want them to let my dad out now so he can be free with me.”

Gomez works as a construction foreman. He’s lived in Staten Island for more than a decade.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers came to Gomez’ home on Oct. 14, according to Make the Road. They got his address because he applied for a New York Driver’s License. His deportation was stopped by an emergency order.

“Patricio is a loving father and valued member of his Staten Island community whose rightful place is by his daughter’s side,” Paige Austin, supervising litigation attorney at Make the Road New York, said. “We demand that ICE immediately release him from detention so that he can care for his daughter as he seeks to reopen his case and pursue immigration relief.”

More than 1,600 people have signed a petition demanding the Staten Island dad’s release. PIX11 has reached out to ICE for comment.