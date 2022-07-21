SUNNYSIDE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman was struck multiple times in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Sunnyside, according to authorities.

The victim, 22, was standing in a parking lot on Victory Boulevard near Clove Road around 8:30 p.m. when a shooter opened fire from an Infiniti G35, police said.

First responders rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she was listed in what officials described as stable condition with wounds to her back and left leg.

Investigators are searching for the Infiniti, which they say was occupied by two men. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the wounded woman was their intended target.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).