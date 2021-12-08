ROSSVILLE, Staten Island – An elementary school in Staten Island has shifted to all-remote learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability, or P.S. 62, in Rossville was forced to cancel in-person classes and transition to fully remote for 10 days, according to the Department of Education’s COVID case map.

The school reported five full classroom closures and 12 partial classroom closures.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, 13 students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s COVID-19 report card.

Students are expected to return to classrooms on Dec. 13.

DOE Press Secretary Nathaniel Styer said this is only the fifth school closure of the school year. There are currently 570 classrooms quarantining out of 65,000, and the in-school positivity rate is 0.52%, Styer added.

“We do not hesitate to take action to keep school communities safe and our multi-layered approach to safety has kept our positivity rate extremely low at 0.52 percent. All staff at DOE are vaccinated and all students at The Kathleen Grimm School have access to a device to ensure live, continuous learning,” Styer said in a statement.

The only other school in New York City that is currently closed for in-person learning due to COVID cases is P.S. 207 along Godwin Terrace in the Bronx. Students and staff will be able to return for classes on Dec. 13.

Since Sept. 13, five schools have been forced to temporarily close due to COVID cases, according to the DOE.

The other three schools that have previously closed due to COVID cases were The Henry Gradstein School in Astoria, Academy Village in Far Rockaway, and P.S. 79 in East Harlem.