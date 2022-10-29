STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – It’s been ten years since Superstorm Sandy ravaged the tri-state area. To commemorate the anniversary on Saturday, local leaders gathered on Staten Island to reflect on the lives lost during the destructive storm.

Twenty-four people from Staten Island were killed during Superstorm Sandy, the highest death toll of any borough in New York City.

“Twenty-four lives lost. You look at the last names and it’s clear that there were family members lost at the same time. That is devastating,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

The mayor joined other local leaders at Miller Field at the Gateway National Park for the commemoration. Ten years ago, the same field was transformed into a makeshift relief center helping those displaced by Sandy.

The merciless storm wiped away homes, businesses and entire communities. It was there that fellow New Yorkers would show up to volunteer, as first responders took care of those in need during the crisis.

“In the National Park Service, we are in the business of protecting places that help commemorate our history, that give us the opportunity to come together on the ground and reflect on events and how they shaped who we are as an American people. Today is certainly one of those days,” said Jennifer Nersesian, superintendent of the Gateway National Park.

Some people recalled the days following Sandy, how New Yorkers of all backgrounds came together to help each other, putting aside any differences.

“We should use these moments to say ‘let’s ignore the little stuff, the little differences we may have,’ so that we can make a difference for our kids, our grandchildren, and also for those who rebuilt,” said Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella.

During the ceremony, Adams said his administration is dedicated to helping prepare coastal areas so that they are better prepared for storms like Sandy.