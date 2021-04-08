Staten Island park homicide: Cops release images depicting clothes worn by victim

Police released images to depict clothing similar to those the victim whose remains were found at a Staten Island park were believed to have worn. (NYPD)

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island — Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying the victim whose skeletal remains were found at a Staten Island park earlier this year.

Authorities on Wednesday released images to depict clothing similar to those worn by the victim.

The remains were determined to be those of a male, possibly Asian or Hispanic, about 4’11” to 5’5” in height, police said.

The victim wore a brown headband, blue long-sleeved shirt, a white shirt with the words “Island All Star Cheerleader” on the front and brown Timberland boots.

Police responded to Mariners Marsh Park on Jan. 17 where skeletal remains were discovered.

Nearly three months later, authorities confirmed the skeletal remains were human bones and ruled the incident a homicide.

The person died from blunt force trauma from a sharp object to the neck and torso, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).