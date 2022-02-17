Staten Island man’s heart turns to ‘stone’ as side effect from radiation treatment

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Radiation treatment saved Robert Dorso’s life 20 years ago, but side effects that recently surfaced almost killed him. His heart literally turned to stone as a result.

After two operations last year, he’s now in good health again and feeling better than ever.

“They were sympathetic,” Robert Dorso said of the medical team that treated him. “They were patient and they saved my life.”

Dr. Mohammed Imam, chairman of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Staten Island University Hospital, was one of the doctors who operated on Dorso.

“Literally, it’s concrete,” Dr. Imam said. “It’s like bone. Usually the sac of the heart is like skin and it was replaced by this very hard plaster shell.”

Dorso is an active man but gained 70 lbs of excess fluid in his heart, lungs, and legs.

He reunited with his medical team, which included Dr. Gregory Maniatis, director of Structural Heart Disease, and nurse practitioner Blerta Saipi, at Staten Island University Hospital on Thursday.



Dorso and his wife Lisa are eternally grateful for the outcome.

“You gave us our golden years back,” Lisa said to the team. “We have a future to look forward to.”

Dorso received radiation two decades ago because he had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which is what killed his identical twin brother at 23 years old. Dorso was diagnosed at 39 when radiation was the state-of-the-art treatment and 20 years later is when his heart became encased in stone.

Doctors had to perform a sequence of two surgeries to decrease any risk and to ultimately save him.

“The transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR, which is a minimally invasive catheter-based therapy where we were able to replace his aortic valve through the legs, that was able to get him out of heart failure and much better optimized for the second phase of the procedure,” Dr. Maniatis said.

A few months later was the second surgery where Dr. Imam opened Dorso’s chest to peel back that concrete lining.

Dorso feels like himself again and turned to his late brother for motivation.

“He had such grace, he had such dignity, he had such strength,” Dorso cried. “I hope I did him justice, but I miss him everyday, but he was an inspiration.”

Dorso’s recovery continues on the right path. His follow-ups at the hospital have become much less frequent and he and his wife walk five miles every morning.