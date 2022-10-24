PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (PIX11) — A Port Richmond man has been arrested for allegedly putting a woman’s dead body in a large bin outside his home, police said early Monday.

Glen Brancato, 56, is charged with concealment of a human corpse, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal tampering after he was allegedly seen on surveillance video carrying the remains of Lahuma Payton, 26, to the bin, NYPD officials said.

Payton’s body was found inside a bin in the driveway of Brancato’s home on Heberton Avenue near Anderson Avenue around 5:50 a.m. Friday, according to authorities. Brancato was arrested Saturday afternoon, but the charges were not publicly announced until early Monday.

Police said that while footage allegedly shows Brancato carrying Payton’s body to the bin, there was not currently enough evidence to bring additional charges against him. Investigators added that another man was seen on video in connection to the incident. It wasn’t immediately clear whether that man, who was at large as of early Monday, appeared in the footage at the same time as Brancato.

“From the video you can clearly see who’s on the tapes,” the landlord of the multi-family home where Brancato lives previously told PIX11 News. “Nobody should be treated like that ever. They threw her out like trash.”