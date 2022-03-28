STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Staten Island resident and his wife have been safely evacuated from Ukraine, New York Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis announced Monday.

According to a statement released by Malliotakis’ office, her staff has been in regular communication with the couple since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started. She said delays in the State Department’s operations contributed to difficulties in the couple’s evacuation.

“The man’s wife, a Ukrainian citizen, had applied for a spousal visa with the U.S. State Department over one year ago,” Malliotakis said in the statement, “however, the State Department never processed her request due to a backlog and the subsequent closing of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.”

The couple arrived in the United States Friday night, she said. Her office is also helping constituents whose family members have fled Ukraine with evacuations, according to the statement.