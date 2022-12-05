GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man is accused of fatally stabbing a 72-year-old Staten Island man in his home last month, police said Monday.

Seneca Morciglio, 44, was arrested and charged Saturday with murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence, officials said. Police said Mosiglio turned himself in on the day of his arrest.

Authorities found Eugene Reba with multiple stab wounds in his bed in his Graniteville home on Nov. 14 at around 10:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. Reba was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was previously discovered by a home health aide, officials said. The aide identified the suspect with the victim on surveillance video, police said.

Morciglio was arraigned Sunday and held without bail, according to public court records.