Police are looking for Juan Mendieta, the suspect in several child sex assaults. (NYPD)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man they said has sexually assaulted a girl numerous times over an 18-month period.

Juan Mendieta, 40, allegedly sexually assaulted the 11-year-old “on multiple occasions” between Oct. 1, 2020 and April 20, 2022. Each of the alleged assaults took place at a Staten Island residence near Vanduzer and Bay streets, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).