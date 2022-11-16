GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 72-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in bed inside his Graniteville home, according to police.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. Monday found Eugene Reba unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his torso, authorities said. He was previously discovered by a home health aide, officials said.

Reba was pronounced dead at the scene. The death has been deemed a homicide, according to authorities.

As of early Wednesday, no arrests had been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).