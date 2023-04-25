RICHMOND, Staten Island (PIX11) — A Staten Island man is accused of stabbing his 62-year-old wife to death during a fight Sunday night, police said.

Ming Chen, 71, allegedly stabbed Xiao-Qiong Jing in the torso during a domestic dispute in their home on Blythe Place in Richmond at around 10:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The couple’s 41-year-old son was stabbed in the leg trying to break up the fight, according to law enforcement sources.

Chen was also stabbed in the body during the incident but that wound may have been self-inflicted, sources said based on preliminary information on the investigation. The three family members were taken to the hospital, where the wife died. Chen and the son are in stable condition.

Chen was arrested and charged with murder, assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

It was unclear what prompted the incident. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, sources said.

The investigation remained ongoing.