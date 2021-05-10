Staten Island leaders blast Hylan Boulevard speed limit change

STATEN ISLAND — Hylan Boulevard is about to slow down as the speed limit is expected to be lowered to 30 mph Monday, according to Councilmembers Joe Borelli (R, South Shore) and Steven Matteo (R, Mid-Island).

Both Matteo and Borelli blasted the move on Twitter Sunday and said they were not consulted about the decision.

“We were not consulted,” Matteo tweeted “Instead, we were given a heads up on something that’s a done deal.”

This change in speed limit will mean that drivers traveling 10 mph over on Hylan Boulevard will receive a speed camera violation.

“The mayor is going to announce that all of Hylan Blvd will be 30 mph. This is absurd and unnecessary” Borelli tweeted.

Three-quarters of traffic fatalities in 2020 happened at times or in places where no automated speed enforcement is allowed under current state law, according to year-end data from the Department of Transportation. Back in December, Mayor Bill de Blasio called for NYC speeds cameras to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Currently the speed limit on Hylan Boulevard is anywhere between 35 and 40 mph per hour.

Staten Island Borough President Jimmy Oddo also tweeted Sunday night that “the proposed change in speed limit along Hylan Boulevard is totally absurd”

The mayor’s office did not respond for a request to comment Sunday night.