DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island (PIX11) — The staff at Staten Island University Hospital are caring for five sets of twins at the same time, breaking the facility’s previous record.

Four sets of the twins are girls and the other set of twins are boys, according to a spokesperson. The babies were born in the range of 26 to 30 weeks.

They are being monitored and treated in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. A spokesperson said the babies are all doing well.