Staten Island Ferry boats at the St. George Terminal, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Staten Island Ferry service was suspended for nearly an hour during the Friday morning rush due to inclement conditions.

“Due to weather and extreme high tide #StatenIslandFerry service is suspended until further notice,” the city Department of Transportation wrote in a 7:56 a.m. tweet.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

By 8:54 a.m., the agency tweeted that service had resumed on a modified schedule with trips running every 20 minutes.

The service suspension came as New York City and the surrounding area grappled with the aftermath of intense winter weather overnight Thursday into Friday, including hundreds of flight cancellations, thousands of power outages, and widespread street flooding.

It also came the morning after an engine room fire aboard one of the fleet’s ferries forced hundreds of passengers to disembark onto rescue boats, though the DOT indicated that Friday’s scheduling change was strictly weather-related.