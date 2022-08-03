The Staten Island Ferry passes the Statue of Liberty, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Staten Islanders will want to anticipate some significant disruptions to ferry service starting Wednesday afternoon.

A “significant share” of the Staten Island Ferry workforce did not come into work Wednesday, resulting in a temporary reduction to ferry service, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

Staten Island Ferry service will now run hourly from 3 p.m. Wednesday until at least 5 a.m. Thursday, Adams said. During that time, ferries will leave from St. George Terminal on Staten Island on the hour and from Whitehall Terminal in Manhattan on the half-hour.

“We hope Staten Island Ferry service will return to regular operations with 15-minute service beginning at 5 a.m. [Thursday],” Adams said.

To help mitigate the service disruption, NYC Ferry is offering a free direct ferry between Battery Maritime Building Slip 5 in Manhattan to the NYC Ferry St. George Terminal landing on Staten Island. It is running about every 15 minutes, officials said. This service will end at 10 p.m. and resume at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

In a statement, Adams called on the Staten Island Ferry workers to come back to work.

“If you are not sick, New Yorkers need you to come back to work,” Adams said. “We will continue to engage with these ferry workers’ union to reach a voluntary, pattern-conforming agreement in the same way that we have done with virtually all other city unions for these rounds of bargaining.”