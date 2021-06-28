Staten Island Ferry rider, 20, stabbed; another passenger punched in the face

Staten Island Ferry

The Staten Island Ferry passes the Statue of Liberty, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

STATEN ISLAND — A Staten Island Ferry passenger allegedly stabbed one rider and punched another in the face on Sunday, police said.

Police arrested Eric Shields, a 47-year-old Virginia man, on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment.

He allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man in the shoulder with an unknown sharp object in an unprovoked attack, police said. Shields also allegedly punched a 30-year-old man.

The Virginia man allegedly used hate speech during the attack, sources said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

