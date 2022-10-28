SOUTH BEACH, Staten Island (PIX11) — Irena and Josef Kasprzak never moved from their home on Doty Street, even after the devastating storm that took their only son’s life ten years ago.

“Ten years ago, no good,” Irena Kasprzak said, wiping her eyes in the basement where her son’s body was recovered. “Very good son.”

Artur Kasprzak, a Polish immigrant, was just 28 years old and a police officer with the NYPD when he rescued his parents, sister, baby nephew, and girlfriend from the raging waters of Sandy, escorting them up to the family attic. When Kasprzak went to the basement to check on flooding, he never returned. Emergency responders found him the next day. The young officer was killed in electrified waters made deadly by “live” wires.

Kasprzak was one of 24 Staten Islanders killed in the storm. The two youngest victims were brothers Brendan and Conor Moore, just 2 and 4 years old, who were swept away by the storm surge, when their mother’s car stalled near Father Capodanno Boulevard.

“Just a surge of water coming in, 12 or 13 feet high,” Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella recalled recently.

Fossella’s parents live in South Beach, and he said his wife and children stopped him from going there as the storm was worsening. Their warning prevented him from getting killed in the surge.

“Mother Nature can be pretty nasty,” Fossella said, “and she showed her force that day.”

Oakwood Beach was one of the hardest hit neighborhoods and, a decade later, about 98% of its residents have moved away.

The city and state bought flood-ravaged homes from hundreds of families, knocking down the houses and allowing the plots to return to nature. Some lots are overgrown with weeds, but others have their grass trimmed.

PIX11 News met Staten Island resident Eddie Murphy mowing one plot on Foxbeach Avenue. The spot was once home to the Filipowicz family. John Filipowicz and his 20-year-old son John died there on Oct. 29, 2012, as they tried to pump water out of the basement. Father and son were found locked in an embrace.

“He rode out many storms in this house,” Murphy said of his friend. “You still come down here and remember the whole neighborhood, every house that was here. Now, there’s nothing.”

PIX11 News visited two other families on Seaview Avenue who were forced out of their homes for years, living in cramped rentals as their houses were knocked down by the “Build it Back” program, so elevated, modular homes could replace them.

“We were out of the house for eight years, in an apartment,” Vangelia Romano told PIX11 News. “They promised us they were going to give us the house that we had, and it’s not.”

Romano has suffered from numerous health problems over the years. Her children’s baby pictures were destroyed in the storm.

“My health issues are getting worse by the minute,” Romano said, “from that storm and the depression.”

Romano’s husband, Phil, said there’s no one to call anymore when units malfunction in the new homes. He talked about an air conditioner he just had repaired.

“It cost me about $3,000 for that,” Romano said.

The Romanos live next door to Cara and Mauricio Londono, who had to swim out of their home to a hospital up the street during Sandy.

After spending years in rentals and then having a lien placed on their home temporarily, Cara Londono said she’s ready to move south.

“You try to do the right thing when you’re young, buy a house, and it’s just instantly taken away from you,” Londono observed. “Just Mother Nature and there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s just like this nightmare that won’t end.”