NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman who initially claimed to be a passenger in a car that struck and critically injured an off-duty FDNY EMT in New Dorp is now accused by police of actually being the driver.

Nicole Marino, 31, was charged Thursday evening with a slew of alleged crimes, including grand larceny auto, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operator, and falsely reporting an incident, authorities said Friday.

An off-duty EMT was getting into a car near Locust and North Railroad avenues around 12:35 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by a 2006 Chevy Impala, officials said. The impact sent the 29-year-old EMT onto the hood and windshield of the Chevy, then into the roadway, police said, as the car crashed into a third, unoccupied vehicle.

First responders rushed the EMT to an area hospital, where authorities said that she was in critical condition with significant trauma to her right leg, as well as facial injuries.

Marino allegedly tried to present herself to cops as a passenger in the Chevy, claiming that the driver had run off after the crash. But upon further investigation, police came to suspect that she was behind the wheel.

In addition to the above charges, Marino is accused of criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, hindering prosecution, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.