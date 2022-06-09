STATEN ISLAND, New York (PIX11)– A driver is accused of a hit-and-run that left a teen pedestrian with a head injury in Staten Island last month, police said.

Joey Robinson, 49, allegedly struck the 17-year-old male while the victim was trying to cross the street at the intersection of Bay and Prospect streets in Stapelton at around 2:45 a.m. on May 22, officials said.

Police found the pedestrian on the roadway with head trauma, and he was transported to a hospital in critical condition. An update on his condition was not available.

Robinson allegedly fled the scene in a 2013 Chrysler C300 sedan after striking the victim, police said.

Robinson is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, unregistered vehicle, and unlicensed operator (permit only), police said.