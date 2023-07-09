CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 35-year-old worker was fatally shot in the chest during a robbery at a Staten Island convenience store Saturday night, according to law enforcement sources.

Authorities found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the Manor Deli & Convenience store at 444 Manor Rd. in Castleton Corners at around 8 p.m., police said. The employee was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

It remained unclear if anything was stolen from the store, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).