STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A deli worker attacked two men with a baseball bat outside a Staten Island store Sunday night, police said.

The victims were arguing with two deli workers near Castleton and Port Richmond avenues at around 11 p.m. when one of the employees hit the men with the bat, police said. The assailant then dropped the bat and ran off, and remains at large, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The second deli worker was taken into police custody after they were found with a metal object. It was unclear if the worker attacked the victims, police said.

