Multiple vehicles involved in a crash that sent a woman, 72, to the hospital seriously injured in Staten Island on Sunday night, May 2, 2021, police said. (Citizen App)

WEST BRIGHTON, S.I. — A 72-year-old woman was seriously injured late Sunday night in Staten Island when an NYPD vehicle hopped a curb during a crash involving two other vehicles, police said.

According to authorities, the NYPD SUV was responding to an incident in the area around 11:20 p.m. when it struck a cab at the intersection of Broadway and Forest Avenue.

The cab then struck another car in the chain-reaction crash, police said.

Amid the collision, the police SUV jumped a curb and struck the female pedestrian, officials said.

The woman was able to move a bit out of the way but suffered a lower leg injury, according to police. The FDNY said one person was hospitalized with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD said no passengers in the vehicles involved in the crash suffered serious injuries. The the FDNY said four people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Citizen App video from the scene showed one man being put into an ambulance and another man sitting on a curb with his head wrapped in bandages.

The crash remained under investigation early Monday morning.