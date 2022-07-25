TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A car crashed into a Tottenville home early Monday, leaving one person hospitalized, authorities said.

The vehicle slammed into the home near Hylan Boulevard and Sleight Avenue around 7:15 a.m., according to the FDNY.

PIX11 News’ Tom Kaminski observed FDNY personnel on the scene from AIR11, the car still lodged in what appeared to be the home’s garage as of 7:55 a.m.

First responders transported one person to an area hospital, though details about the patient including their age, sex, and condition were not immediately provided.

The crash occurred less than a mile down Hylan Boulevard from the scene of a horrific high-speed collision that left three teenagers dead and a fourth in critical condition on July 10.