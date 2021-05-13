Staten Island vehicle crash involving MTA bus

Staten Island

ELM PARK, S.I. — AIR11 was over the scene after a vehicle crash that appeared to involve an MTA bus in Staten Island early Thursday morning.

According to the FDNY, the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Richmond Terrace, near Port Lane in the Elm Park neighborhood.

AIR11 showed the badly damaged vehicle still on the scene around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters extricated one person from the car before EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, officials said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Details surrounding the crash were scarce Thursday morning.

PIX11 reached out to both police and the MTA for more information on the crash, but had not heard back as of the publishing of this story.

