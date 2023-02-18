STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A bagel store in Staten Island was robbed at gunpoint on Feb. 10, according to police.

An unknown man entered Bradley Bagels on Bradley Avenue around 9:30 p.m., said police. The man demanded the store employee take cash from the register and put it in a bag he placed on the counter while he allegedly held a gun.

Police said the man got into the driver’s seat of a black car, leaving with around $2,500.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.