STATEN ISLAND — An artist in Staten Island created a life-size installation to commemorate the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Scott LoBaido created ‘21 Cardinals,’ a display of white desks and chairs with red birds, in the Mount Loretto area of Staten Island. The chairs included the names of those who died in the attack.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School on May 24.

LoBaido wrote on Facebook, “For those who do not know, when u see a red cardinal after someone has died, the cardinal is bringing a loving message from the departed.”

The art installation was located on a lawn in Mount Loretto, and was unveiled on May 31.