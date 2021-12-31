Special ‘Noon’ Year’s countdown for kids in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND — Staten Island parents didn’t have to wait until midnight to ring in the new year with their young children on Friday.

Instead, they celebrated “Noon Year’s Eve” with a celebration at 12 p.m. The Staten Island Children’s Museum put on the event with a balloon drop.

Everyone entering had to be vaccinated, so the children were able dance together safely.

Sisters Anna and Giulia Lenzi-Palmero enjoyed themselves.

“It’s actually pretty awesome!” Anna said. “We’re finally back together and covid is still going on, but it’s good.”

“It’s really cool and it’s really fun,” Guilia said. “It’s just very organized and cool.”

Adunola Sonaike, the visitor service manager at the museum, says this gives parents an opportunity to still have some sort of celebration with their kids.

“As you know, they’re always in bed by 12 a.m., so we wanted to give them their own special party,” Sonaike said.

Parents, like Al Rosinus, knew this would be a good idea to have all three of his children celebrate while they’re still awake.

“We thought it’d be fun to have them do a countdown even though they’re not going to stay up till late probably,” Rosinus said.

His seven-year-old daughter Mary had a great time.

“We came here so that we could have some fun today and go around and do the party,” Mary said. “Our mom and dad made it a surprise.”

Proving you’re never too young for resolutions, she set some goals for 2022.

“I want to get better at chess and soccer,” Mary added.