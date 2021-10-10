Son shoots, kills mother during argument at Staten Island home: NYPD

NEW DORP, Staten Island — An 18-year-old fatally shot his mother during an argument with his parents at their Staten Island home Saturday evening, police said Sunday.

Police were called to the home on Burbank Avenue in New Dorp around 6:20 p.m.

Arriving officers found Minire Pelinkovic, 51, with a gunshot wound to her chest, police said. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect’s father, who was also at the home, suffered a cut to his chest, police said. He refused medical attention at the scene, according to police, who said the injury was not life threatening.

Their son, Adnan Pelinkovic, was taken into custody at the scene, police said. Authorities charged him with murder, attempter murder, and two counts each of assault, cirminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment and menacing.