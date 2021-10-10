Son shoots, kills mother during argument at Staten Island home: NYPD

Staten Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW DORP, Staten Island — An 18-year-old fatally shot his mother during an argument with his parents at their Staten Island home Saturday evening, police said Sunday.

Police were called to the home on Burbank Avenue in New Dorp around 6:20 p.m.

Arriving officers found Minire Pelinkovic, 51, with a gunshot wound to her chest, police said. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect’s father, who was also at the home, suffered a cut to his chest, police said. He refused medical attention at the scene, according to police, who said the injury was not life threatening.

Their son, Adnan Pelinkovic, was taken into custody at the scene, police said. Authorities charged him with murder, attempter murder, and two counts each of assault, cirminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment and menacing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Staten Island Videos

Staten Island doctor, patient reunite after heart attack during Ida flooding

Mayor, NYPD crush illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in NYC

More Staten Island

Crime

Teen stabbed at school library

Man sits in Queens tree for more than 24 hours evading NYPD as officers negotiate

Teens injured in Harlem shooting

2 teens shot, seriously hurt in Harlem eatery

Suspect dead after Harlem hostage situation

Harlem standoff: Man in custody after shooting at officers, barricading in apartment building, officials say

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter