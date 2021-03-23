Sign on Staten Island roadway misspells Goethals Bridge

Staten Island

Goethals Bridge

The new eastbound span of the Goethals Bridge, right, is shown beside the incomplete westbound span, center, and the original 89-year-old bridge connecting Elizabeth, N.J. with Staten Island Thursday, June 8, 2017, from Elizabeth. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

STATEN ISLAND — A road sign on Staten Island is causing some spelling confusion, switching around two letters and directing drivers to the “Geothals” Bridge, instead of the Goethals Bridge.

The misspelling on the sign, on the New Jersey-bound lanes of the Staten Island Expressway, was noted recently on social media.

It raised recollections of another storied misspelling, of New York City’s Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which for more than 50 years was spelled wrongly with only one “z.”

New York’s state Legislature voted in 2018 to fix that mistake, and the signs with the incorrectly spelled version are in the process of being replaced.

The state Department of Transportation said the Goethals Bridge mistake would be fixed in the next few days by the contractor responsible for the original error.

