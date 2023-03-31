ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman was shackled, beaten, and raped inside her boyfriend’s St. George mobile home over the course of a week before escaping to authorities, who found a possible pipe bomb while searching the property, police sources told PIX11 News.

The victim, 25, came to police earlier this week, saying that she’d been held captive for a week inside the mobile home she shared with boyfriend Alexander Isaac on Central Avenue near Slosson Terrace, sources said. She said that she’d been beaten with a belt and raped during her captivity, according to police sources.

Isaac, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with rape, assault, kidnapping, criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment, public court records indicate.

While executing a search warrant at his mobile home on Wednesday, authorities found suspicious materials and alerted the bomb squad to a possible pipe bomb, police sources said. The materials were taken to Rodman’s Neck in the Bronx, home to an NYPD firing range also used for controlled explosions, for further testing, sources said.

During a Wednesday court appearance, Isaac was ordered held in lieu of $700,000 bond or $200,000 cash bail, public records show. He was due back in court Friday morning.