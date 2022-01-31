NYPD officer shot in the line of duty released from Staten Island hospital

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — It’s been a tough month for the NYPD; New York’s finest dealt with multiple police officers shot and the tragic loss of two officers killed in the line of duty. But there was good news on Monday evening as a hero cop was released from the hospital.

His brothers and sisters in blue were on hand to see him off. Round after round of applause erupted as Detective Dominick Libretti departed Staten Island University Hospital just after 5 p.m. Monday. Libretti was surrounded by family, including his wife and children.

Dr. Michael Cooper, director of the Burn Unit, performed one of the many surgeries Libretti had to undergo.

“We did reconstructive surgery,” said Cooper. “He did very well, he’s hopefully going to get better and better so a lot of surgery a lot of pain but he’s a very strong individual.”

Detective Libretti’s doctors say he has a long road ahead of him with a lot of physical therapy, but he is strong and tough and responding well.

Libretti, a decorated officer, was shot Jan 20 while executing a drug search and arrest warrant at a home in the New Springville neighborhood of Staten Island. After announcing their presence, he and his team made their way upstairs when suddenly Nelson Pizzaro — who was not the subject of the warrant — allegedly opened fire through a closed bedroom door, striking Det. Libretti in the leg.

Dr. Darrin Porcher, a law enforcement expert and retired NYPD lieutenant, explained why responding to situations like these can be challenging.

“Going to or addressing a domestic dispute or a police officer executing a search or arrest warrant, the one common denominator an officer does not have the schematic or the layout for that residence or apartment,” said Porcher. “They’re approaching therefore you need to keep your head on swivel and you need to understand you’re operating with a sense of hyper vigilance to assure you’re protected, your partner is protected as well as any other individual that resides in that residence.”

Dr. Porcher says two of the most dangerous situations for any officer these days is serving a warrant, like Det. Libretti, or responding to a domestic violence call, which is what Officers Justin Rivera and Wilbert Mora were doing when they were killed in the line of duty the day after Libretti was shot.

“When we look at the two officers that horrifically lost their lives in the wake of a domestic dispute, it really resonates the level of danger while officers deal with or encounter when responding to a domestic dispute,” said Porcher.

A domestic call often involves highly volatile suspects and a warrant execution often involves known criminals. No matter how much training you have, a police officer is putting his life on the line.

“Unfortunately the officers were placed in a position where no matter how well trained they were, they were subjected to and were left wide open to being engaged with gunfire which subsequently led to the officers losing their lives,” said Porcher.