STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A suspect was caught on video earlier this month robbing a man seated in a wheelchair aboard a local MTA bus on Staten Island, police said Sunday.

The 64-year-old victim was riding the S40 bus on Aug. 13 when the young assailant came up from behind and snatched $250 in cash from the man’s pocket as the bus stopped at Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace in Stapleton just after 9 p.m., authorities said.

The robber then got off the bus and fled in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured, police said.

Surveillance video from the bus shows the suspect reaching into the man’s pocket to take the cash before the victim grabs his arm and a struggle ensues. The money falls on the floor and the thief hastily picks up the scattered bills when the victim gets up to try to stop him. But the suspect pushes the man away and runs off the bus, the NYPD video shows.

The NYPD also released a photo of the man sought in the incident. Police described the suspect as approximately in his 20s, 5-foot-7 and160 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black “TLC” t-shirt, black Nike basketball shorts, white socks, and black sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).