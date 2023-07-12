STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A man is wanted by police after he robbed a Staten Island store with an assault rife on Saturday, according to police.

An unknown man entered the Veterans Road West store around 10:30 p.m. Police said the man walked up to an employee, 26, and with an assault rife in hand, demanded the employee give him money. The employee handed the suspect around $900 from the register before the suspect ran away on foot, according to police.

The NYPD said the employee did not suffer any injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).