NEW YORK (PIX11) — City officials hope to revitalize Staten Island with a $400 million facelift that will reimagine its waterfront, along with key developments for the often neglected borough.

The four-year plan, proposed by Mayor Eric Adams and Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks promises a two-mile waterfront park from the Bayonne Bridge to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Other key points include the redevelopment of Pier 1, the restoration of the St. George Esplanade, and the completion of Lighthouse Point and Staten Island Urby.

“For too long, our economic development plans have focused on Manhattan and slices of Brooklyn and Queens — but New York is a five-borough city,” said Mayor Adams.

“Our plan for the North Shore executes on a once-in-a-generation investment of more than $400 million to bring homes, a school, jobs, open space, waterfront access, and flood resiliency to Staten Island — but, more importantly, it offers more breaks to hard-working New Yorkers who have historically faced long commutes and fewer economic opportunities,” he continued.

Construction is set to resume in the fall of this year, according to officials.

