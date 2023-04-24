STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A second gunman is sought in connection to a police-involved shooting at a Staten Island park last week, cops said Monday.

The officers were responding to a fight at a park near 55 Bowen St. on April 16 just before 4 p.m. when they saw the suspect and Raymond Jackson, 29, pointing guns at each other, police said. Jackson and the other man got into a shootout and ignored the cops’ orders to drop their weapons, police said.

One of the officers then fired his gun, but nobody was hit, officials said. Authorities said nobody in the park was injured during the incident.

Jackson was arrested and prosecutors charged him with felony criminal possession of weapon- loaded firearm, according to court records. He is being held on a bail of $750,000 bond or $500,000 cash, records show.

The second gunman fled the scene on a bike and remained at large, as of Monday, police said. The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).