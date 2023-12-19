STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Robbers pistol-whipped a woman and a 5-year-old girl during a brazen home invasion on Staten Island Monday, authorities said.

The four suspects, three armed with guns, kicked in the front door of the home near Livingston Avenue and Queen Street at around 12:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. A woman, 33, a girl, 5, a 4-year-old boy, and a 54-year-old resident were in the house, police said.

The NYPD released a video showing the masked suspects holding guns while rummaging through the kitchen and entering several rooms in the home.

The invaders asked for money and jewelry before the woman and the girl were pistol-whipped in the face, officials said. The victims suffered facial cuts and bleeding.

The suspects then stole a cellphone before fleeing the home, police said.

The woman and child were taken to the hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests.

