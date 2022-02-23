Three robbers stole cash and credit cards from a couple right in front of their Staten Island home. (Credit: NYPD)

SOUTH SHORE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Three robbers stole cash and credit cards from a couple right in front of their Staten Island home, police said Wednesday.

At around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a woman and her husband were on their way out of their car in front of their home along Mapleton Avenue near Freeborn Street when three unidentified people approached them, authorities said. Two of them threw the man to the ground, punched him and stole his wallet containing credit cards, while the other suspect stole the woman’s pocketbook containing $2,000 cash, video of the robbery showed.

The robbers fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, last seen traveling along Freeborn Street, then making a left turn on Hempstead Avenue to an unknown location, police said. The husband suffered a minor laceration to his lip, but both victims refused medical attention at the scene, according to the authorities.

Authorities described all three robbers as male. Two were last seen wearing grey hooded jackets, black sweatpants and dark-colored shoes, while the other was last seen in a red hooded jacket, blue jeans and sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).