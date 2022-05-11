TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man choked a bodega worker unconscious and stole cash in Staten Island on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

The suspect went inside the store along Victory Boulevard near Cebra Avenue and hit the 54-year-old victim in the head with a glass bottle, according to authorities. He then grappled with the worker, threw him to the ground and choked him until he was unconscious, police said. The suspect stole $2,000 from the cash register before fleeing.

After a short time, the victim regained consciousness and sought help, officials said. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was treated for multiple lacerations to his head.

Police asked for help from the public in identifying and finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).