STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Riders are saying good things about the newest way to get around the city.

The first of three new Staten Island ferries has been in service for a few weeks, traveling between St. George, Staten Island and Lower Manhattan.

Training is underway in preparation for the next new launch in the spring. Each of the $85 million dollar boats will have new features.

PIX11 News met NYC Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner John Garvey for a tour of the new class of boat.

They have a wider set of windows on the bridge, as well as new security enhancements and technological advancements. The vessels can turn and maneuvers more easily and they are tougher in stormy weather.

“It is quieter, there are less vibrations, and it moves a little faster,” said Garvey.

Riders helped select the shape of the new seats, and there’s an additional outdoor area the wraps around the boat. Another upgrade: phone chargers.

The first boat is named for Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis. The 24-year-old New Dorp native served in the Army and was killed in Afghanistan in 2013. A plaque is mounted near the main entrance to honor his service and explain the boat’s name.

The second boat is named “Sandy Ground” for the community settled by African-Americans after slavery was abolished in New York. It should be in service this spring.

The third boat will honor Dorothy Day, the revered social activist and journalist who spent decades on the island’s south shore. That will also be in service later this year.

In 2014, the city ordered three new vessels to replace older models.

Before the pandemic, 25 million commuters and tourists were transported via the Staten Island Ferry. Ridership has been coming back and currently about 25% of the normal numbers are taking trips. It still operates 24 hours a day, and it’s still free.