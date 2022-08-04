The Staten Island Ferry passes the Statue of Liberty, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Staten Island Ferry service is expected to return to a normal schedule ahead of the Thursday evening commute, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

Starting at 1 p.m., boats will run every half hour from the Whitehall Terminal in Manhattan and the St. George Terminal in Staten Island, the city announced in a tweet. The ferries will run every 20 minutes starting at 4 p.m., officials said.

NYC Ferry will run every 15 to 20 minutes between Battery Maritime Building Slip 5 and the St. George ferry landing until 4 p.m. Tickets will not be required for service between Manhattan and Staten Island prior to 4 p.m., officials said.

Staten Island Ferry service was reduced to hourly trips at 3 p.m. Wednesday and ceased altogether between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday due to significant staffing shortages, apparently connected to ongoing union negotiations.

When service did resume Thursday morning, ferries were running every hour rather than every 15 minutes as usual, according to the New York City Emergency Management.