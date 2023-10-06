STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pound of crystal meth was recovered by police from a Staten Island hotel Wednesday night, police said.

Officers recovered the meth at the Ramada by Wyndham located at 535 North Gannon Avenue in Willowbrook, around 11 p.m. after investigators were notified of the drugs by hotel staff, police said.

It is unclear how the drugs got into the hotel and who it belongs to. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

