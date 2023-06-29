STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police shot at a person in a car that escaped into New Jersey from Staten Island on Thursday, authorities confirmed to PIX11 News.

Around 8 p.m., officers fired an unknown amount of shots, NYPD told PIX11 News. The driver escaped across the bridge into New Jersey.

PIX11 News asked if the driver of the car rammed into police. Police said it is still under investigation and did not provide further information.

