STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A man’s body was found more than a decade ago and on Wednesday, the NYPD issued a new plea for help finding the killer.

John Taylor was 19 when he was last seen on Jan. 4, 2000 inside of a Broad Street building in Staten Island, police said. Years later, on Sept. 1, 2011, his body was found in a crawl space on the first floor of the Broad Street building.

He’d been stabbed in the chest. His death was deemed a homicide.

Police are still searching for answers in his case. Anyone with information on the cold case is asked to contact the NYPD.

