WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (PIX11) — Police arrested a man accused of shooting a BB gun at a father and son in Staten Island, officials said Tuesday.

Jason Kish, 25, allegedly shot at a dad and son on Sunday, hitting the 32-year-old father in the chest and leaving the son with a graze wound. Neither victim was seriously injured.

Both victims were wearing yarmulkes when they were shot at, police said. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force looked into the shooting.

Kish was charged with assault, assault as a hate crime, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

The attack came amid a rise in antisemitic crimes in New York City. There’s been a 125 percent increase in hate crimes against Jews when comparing November 2021 to November of this year, according to NYPD data.