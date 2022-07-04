A barge caught on fire while off the coast of Staten Island on July 3, 2022. (FDNY)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fire officials responded to a barge fire the night before Independence Day. According to the FDNY, the barge was being used to launch fireworks off the coast of Staten Island.

Marine Units arrived to the scene and found the on-fire barge was “still actively shooting off fireworks,” which was “creating a very hazardous situation.” When the barge was searched, no one was on board.

Marine FDNY units were able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.