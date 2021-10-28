Pair accused of stealing his-and-hers ring set worth $17.4K: NYPD

Two suspects are being sought after taking more than $17,000 worth of jewelry from a Staten Island store. (Credit: NYPD)

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — A man and woman stole an engagement ring set worth more than $17,000 after asking an employee to showcase the jewelry, police said.

The incident took place about 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 18, when a male entered a Staten Island jewelry store located in Richmond Terrace. He asked a store employee to see a three-piece his-and-hers engagement ring/wedding band set valued at $17,400.

After the store employee presented the ring set to the male, an unidentified female approached the store entrance, at which point the male told the employee to let her in so she could see the rings too. When the employee complied and buzzed her in, the male ran out the store’s entrance with the rings in hand, police said.

The jewelry store employee attempted to chase down the male on foot but was unsuccessful, police said. The female suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan Versa.

Police are still searching for the two suspects.