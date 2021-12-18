One dead, one injured after evening crash in Staten Island: NYPD

Staten Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A vehicle struck a utility pole Friday night, killing the driver and injuring a passenger, police said Saturday.

Police responded to the crash on Richmond Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. Friday. Two 24-year-old men were inside a 2003 Ford Taurus with body trauma, police said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The passenger, who was taken to a separate hospital, was described as being in stable condition.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad investigated and determined the driver was driving at a high rate of speed, and struck a utility pole along the road.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter