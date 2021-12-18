One dead, one injured after evening crash in Staten Island: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A vehicle struck a utility pole Friday night, killing the driver and injuring a passenger, police said Saturday.

Police responded to the crash on Richmond Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. Friday. Two 24-year-old men were inside a 2003 Ford Taurus with body trauma, police said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The passenger, who was taken to a separate hospital, was described as being in stable condition.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad investigated and determined the driver was driving at a high rate of speed, and struck a utility pole along the road.

The investigation remains ongoing.