WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — An on-duty emergency medical worker was shot in Staten Island on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim had responded to Forest Avenue near Bement Avenue for reports of a man who needed medical aid, multiple law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. The man was loaded into an ambulance, then pulled out a gun and shot the EMT.

A suspect was taken into custody after the Forest Avenue shooting around 8 p.m., officials said. The EMT was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The EMT is not employed by the FDNY, an agency spokesperson said.

Police have not yet shared additional details.

Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to tackle gun violence in New York City. He and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell have launched a number of initiatives aimed at making the five boroughs safer.

“The number of shootings that we are responding to every night is despicable,” Adams said recently after an NYPD officer was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

