Off-duty NYPD officers save New Jersey man’s life

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island — A New Jersey man is alive today because two off-duty NYPD officers sprang into action and performed CPR.

Salvatore Sgroi, 48, is a manager at Home Depot in Tottenville on Staten Island. He was at work on Jan. 30 when he collapsed in the parking lot. He had suffered a massive heart attack.

But the New Jersey-based father of three was lucky that day. Officer Jason Millman and Detective Dominick Ciaravino pulled up to that Home Depot on their day off to look for a motorcycle part. When they found Sgroi on the ground, he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

“He looked at me and I looked at him and we just said, ‘All right let’s go.’ And I just started working doing compressions,” Detective Dominick Ciaravino said.

The men switched off doing chest compressions until an ambulance arrived. Officer Millman previously was an EMT.

“It’s nice to know it saved a life and I was trained to do it and it actually worked out well,” he said.

On Tuesday, Salvatore Sgroi and his family got to meet the men that saved him.

“Much appreciated, from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Dr. Frank Tamburrino said the main artery leading to the 48-year-old’s heart was completely blocked. The chest compressions kept the blood flowing until doctors at Staten Island University Hospital could intervene.

“Compression-only CPR is out there for the general public when these things do happen. And it’s very important that we are aware of it. You guys did a fantastic job,” he said.

Sgroi’s wife, Kim, said she will be forever grateful to the officers.

“I don’t really have very many words because I don’t think thank you is ever going to be enough. I want to hug them so bad,” Kim Sgroi said.